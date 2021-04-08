Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.97 Million

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post sales of $331.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 367,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

