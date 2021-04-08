ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $120.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.35 million to $122.11 million. ATN International posted sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $736.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 148,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,446. The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a P/E ratio of -234.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $79.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.