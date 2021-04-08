$29.11 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $29.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.31 million. AXT reported sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $122.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 258,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a P/E ratio of -411.53 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. AXT has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

