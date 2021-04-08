Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.07. 255,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,977. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

