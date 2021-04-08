NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report sales of $310.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $313.37 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $229.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 249,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,682. NETGEAR has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

