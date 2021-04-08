Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $25.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $27.30 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $118.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $132.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $175.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

BLDP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. 3,653,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,504. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

