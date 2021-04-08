$812.76 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $812.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the lowest is $782.13 million. Terex reported sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 615,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,697. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

