First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $123.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $111.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $492.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $509.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $486.05 million, with estimates ranging from $458.20 million to $513.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

