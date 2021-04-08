Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post sales of $594.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 1,642,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,221. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

