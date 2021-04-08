Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 247,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 958,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 251,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 8,094,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

