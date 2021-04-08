RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 935,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,534. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RPC by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 133.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

