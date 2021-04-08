Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 103,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

