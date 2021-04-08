XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.33. 1,195,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,333. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

