Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $229.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.13. The company had a trading volume of 479,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,303. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $305.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

