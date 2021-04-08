JustBet Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded 117.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00264524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.00787917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,809.19 or 0.99237984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00708023 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,201,070 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.