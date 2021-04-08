Internet of People (IOP) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $627,392.30 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

