MAX Exchange Token Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $268,067.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,214.18 or 0.99977766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00460479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00325913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00782039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00104236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004321 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

