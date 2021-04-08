GoByte Trading 104.9% Higher This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $866,739.79 and approximately $9,451.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011281 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

