TE-FOOD Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $39.47 million and $379,833.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

