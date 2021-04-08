-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,522 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $144.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.91 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

