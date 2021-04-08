$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 3,341,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,820. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

