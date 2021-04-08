$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 3,341,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,820. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.