Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.98. 567,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,245. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

