Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.36. 88,308,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,206,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

