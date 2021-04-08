Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Receives $46.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,319. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.