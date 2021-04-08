Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,326. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

