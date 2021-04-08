Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider James E. Besser Sells 400,000 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider James E. Besser sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $4,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 1,127,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

