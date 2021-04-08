Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $29.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.18. 563,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $547.47.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.