Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00.

CYTK traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 636,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $11,547,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $10,390,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

