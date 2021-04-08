Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $6.57 on Thursday, reaching $212.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.52 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

