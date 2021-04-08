Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 889,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,495. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.