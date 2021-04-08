Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Reaches $235.58 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.53 or 0.00028423 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $235.58 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.68 or 0.03584224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00392336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.56 or 0.01106478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00467190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00427162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00033834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00315549 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,249,927 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

