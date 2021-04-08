Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $161.40

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NovoCure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.52. 378,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,216. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

