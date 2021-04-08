Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) PT at $96.00

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

