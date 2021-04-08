Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Frank Karbe Sells 11,080 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Frank Karbe sold 300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $16,125.00.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 582,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,757. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

