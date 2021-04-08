Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.63

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 211670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.