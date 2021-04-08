Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.63

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 211670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

