Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $9.67

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 752,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,625. The company has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $2,735,775.18. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock worth $138,953,044. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

