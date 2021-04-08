Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 403.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

