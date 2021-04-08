Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Cloudera Company Profile
Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.
