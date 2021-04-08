Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PGSVY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

