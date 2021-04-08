Delphy (DPY) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $74,593.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

