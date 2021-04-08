AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

