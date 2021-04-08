Analysts Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) PT at $38.60

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 557,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

