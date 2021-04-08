Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,197.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $28,197.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

