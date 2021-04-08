American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

American International Group stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 3,470,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

