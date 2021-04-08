Zap (ZAP) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $2.24 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

