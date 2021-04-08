Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.24

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 2718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

BTVCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

