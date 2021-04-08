ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.97

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 42327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAZY. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

