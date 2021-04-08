First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $221.96

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.96 and last traded at $220.72, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average is $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

