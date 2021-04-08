First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.96

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.96 and last traded at $220.72, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

