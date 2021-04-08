Earnbase Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,086.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $9,086.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.95 or 0.00025858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.